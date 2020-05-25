Megan Fox Says Deciding To Give Back To Veterans Was A ‘No-Brainer’

Megan Fox said it was a “no-brainer” to team up with veteran-owned company Redline Steel for a Memorial Day weekend promotion.

Fox partnered with Colin Wayne, owner of Redline Steel, to donate $2 million worth of product to the military community, according to a report published Monday by Fox News.

“I’m so excited to be able to work with U.S. veteran-owned Redline Steel in their $2 [million] pledge this month for Memorial Day,” Fox told Fox News in a statement.

“What Colin went through overseas to then create his company now to be able to do this type of give-back is extraordinary,” Fox added. “It was a no-brainer to be a part of this Memorial Day promotion and give back to those who knew and are related to ones who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.” (RELATED: Memorial Day The Honors Those Who Died In All American Wars Has Its Roots In Our Most Lethal Conflict)

Redline Steel manufactures decor out of steel and is owned by veterans.

“Megan has made it a point to be an advocate of first responders. It is because of how passionate she is about veterans that our views aligned right from the get-go,” Wayne told Fox News in a statement.

“When we started discussing our plans to collaborate together in promotion of products that both were made 100 percent in America and could help support veterans and their families — we knew it was going to be a great project,” he added.