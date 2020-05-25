Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett Says ‘Anything Can Happen’ When It Comes To Jordan Love Playing Right Away

It sounds like there’s a chance Jordan Love will see the field sooner than later for the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers shocked the NFL when they drafted Love in the first round back in April. Now, the world of football wants to know when the former Utah State star will see the field with Aaron Rodgers cemented as the starter. Well, it sounds like a package could be on the table. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Hackett said the following when talking about Love’s potential playing time, according to ESPN:

I think everything’s still so early to tell. Haven’t even really gotten to sit in a meeting room at Lambeau. I haven’t gotten to talk with him much or work face to face. I think there’s so much yet to be seen. You never know. Anything can happen.

Obviously, Hackett didn’t drill down on anything specific, but tacking on “anything can happen” seems to keep the door open for Love playing.

Do I think taking Rodgers off the field for snaps to give Love playing time in his own package is a good idea? No. That’s a terrible idea.

Rodgers is one of the best players in the league. Every time you take him off the field, you’re putting the team in a worse position.

Now, would I love to see it happen as a Lions fan? Hell yes. Burn, baby, burn! Embrace the carnage!

If Rodgers loses a single snap because of Love, I have a feeling we’re going to see chaos within the organization we didn’t even know was possible.

What is bad for the Packers is great for me. Trust me, you won’t see shed a single tear if the whole franchise burns to the ground.

You just hate to see it!