NHL Moves Forward With Talks Of Returning With 24 Teams In The Playoffs

The NHL is nearing a return, and it sounds like it’s going to be absolutely epic.

According to CNBC, the NHL Players’ Association’s executive committee has approved moving forward with talks on returning with a 24-team playoff format. The league hasn’t played since March because of the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, the NHL might return and just throw 24 teams into the playoffs. If that’s not an electric factory, then I don’t know what is.

The NHL will likely pick a small group of cities to host games, according to the same report. Las Vegas is believed to be a strong contender.

I’m so for this plan that it’s not even funny. Sign me up for this kind of carnage immediately. The idea of the NHL just tossing aside the regular season for a 24-team playoff is the kind of energy I need in my life.

Sign me up for this chaos right now.

We also all know there’s a strong chance one of the worst teams in the league is going to end up making a deep run.

America will unite around them and we’ll run with it. Cheering for a horrible NHL team to dominate the playoffs is the perfect thing to unite us all!

Let’s get after it, folks! I’m all in on this plan! All in!