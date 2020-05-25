O.J. Simpson Posts Bizarre Twitter Video After Hertz Files For Bankruptcy

O.J. Simpson had a weird reaction to Hertz filing for bankruptcy.

The popular car rental company filed for bankruptcy this past Friday, and the former face of the organization released a video Sunday about how he used to star in their commercials. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The NFL legend was the face of Hertz decades ago.

You can watch the Juice’s weird video below.

I honestly don’t even know what I just watched. I seriously don’t. That was more or less incoherent rambling from Simpson for a minute that just made no sense.

He talked about Donald Trump becoming president, Las Vegas having pro sports and his old job with Hertz.

I’ve enjoyed a lot of Simpson’s videos, but I don’t know what the hell that was all about.

That video certainly wasn’t Simpson’s best performance. That much is for sure. We’ve seen him drop a ton of great stuff over the past several months.

He’s been a shockingly calm and refreshing voice during the coronavirus pandemic. However, the video above was nothing more than a weird mess.

Baby steps to getting back to normal!!! pic.twitter.com/K99bpBteBq — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) May 17, 2020

Hopefully, he bounces back from this poor performance and gets back to dropping much more entertaining Twitter videos.

That one certainly wasn’t his best work.