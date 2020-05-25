Pence Weighs In On Trump’s Comments About Pulling Republican National Convention Out Of North Carolina

Vice President Mike Pence on Monday morning shared his opinion about possibly moving the Republican National Convention from Charlotte, North Carolina to a state that has fully reopened.

In an appearance on Fox & Friends, Pence was asked about Trump’s comments on Twitter where he said, he would pull the convention out of Charlotte if Democratic Governor Roy Cooper does not lift the current social distancing rules.

“I love the Great State of North Carolina, so much so that I insisted on having the Republican National Convention in Charlotte at the end of August,” Trump said on Twitter. “Unfortunately, Democrat Governor, [Roy Cooper] is still in Shutdown mood & unable to guarantee that by August we will be allowed full attendance in the Arena.”

Pence was asked about Trump’s comments, to which he responded by naming three states that are currently open and have lifted their social distancing rules, including Georgia, Florida, and Texas. (RELATED: Trump Threatens To Pull Republican National Convention Out Of North Carolina)

“It’s an issue we’ve been talking about Pete because these national conventions literally take many months to organize and prepare. And, you know, there are states around the country. We think of Texas, we think of Florida, Georgia — the last two states I visited last week that have made tremendous progress on reopening their communities and reopening their economies. And I think the president is absolutely intent on ensuring that as we see our nation continue to make steady progress on putting the coronavirus epidemic in the past, that come this August we’ll be able to come together in a — in a safe and responsible venue and re-nominate President Donald Trump for four more years,” Pence said.

“What you’re hearing the president say today is just a very reasonable request of the governor of North Carolina. We all want to be in Charlotte. We love North Carolina. But having a sense now is absolutely essential because of the immense preparations that are involved. And we look forward to working with Gov. Cooper, getting swift response, and if needs be — if needs be, moving the national convention to a state that is farther along on reopening and can say with confidence that we can gather there,” Pence continued. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Pence Rips Pelosi’s Behavior During Trump’s State Of The Union)

The Democratic Party has postponed its convention, which was scheduled to be held in Tampa, Florida in mid-July, to mid-August.