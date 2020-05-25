The Pensacola Blue Wahoos Put Their Stadium On Airbnb For $1,500 A Night

Fans of the Pensacola Blue Wahoos can now rent the entire stadium.

According to Front Office Sports, the Wahoos have listed their stadium in Pensacola on Airbnb for $1,500 a night. You get access to the clubhouse, field and a large bedroom with 10 beds. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos, the Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, have placed their stadium on AirBnB. For $1,500 per night, guests staying at the ballpark will have full access to the clubhouse, a large bedroom with 10 beds, the batting cage, and the field itself. pic.twitter.com/oANl6UTP4e — Front Office Sports (@frntofficesport) May 23, 2020

I told someone after seeing this that it’s the exact kind of thing I’d love to do with the boys. They laughed in my face, but I’m dead serious.

Imagine if you grabbed a bunch of your buddies and some women, filled some coolers with beer and pooled your money together to have a hell of a party at the stadium.

We’d be crushing beers and trying to crank balls right out of the stadium. Anyone who says that wouldn’t be fun as all hell has no idea what they’re talking about.

I’m not even the biggest baseball guy. I’d still rent out a stadium with a crew in a heartbeat. I’d do it without even hesitating.

Again, hammering beers and pitching to your friends as they drunkenly swing sounds like a hell of a fun time.

