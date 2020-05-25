QB Coach Quincy Avery Says Justin Fields Is The ‘Most Talented Quarterback’ He’s Worked With

Legendary quarterbacks coach Quincy Avery is a big fan of Ohio State star Justin Fields.

Fields is viewed as one of the two men most likely to win the Heisman trophy, and he could even be the top pick in the 2021 NFL draft. On top of all of that, his QB coach reportedly thinks he’s the best he’s ever worked with. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Avery said the following during a recent talk with Paul Finebaum, according to BuckeyesWire:

Justin Fields is the most talented quarterback that I’ve ever come in contact with. He has the ability to do everything with his arm — and then he’s also going to run a sub-4.4 40. And he’s 228 pounds; he’s built like a rock, and his ability to process information, go through reads — all those things — it’s next level.

It’s worth noting that Avery has worked with QBs such as Dwayne Haskins, Jalen Hurts and perhaps most notably Deshaun Watson, according to the same report.

I also don’t find it hard to believe that he’s such a big believer in Fields. Even though I can’t stand Ohio State, I’m more than willing to admit he’s a star.

The man is a physical freak of nature. He plays quarterback but has the speed and athleticism of an elite receiver.

He’s also a massive human being. The dude looks like he was put together in a lab, and those physical attributes are what have helped him become such a star at the college level.

Now, he’ll lead the Buckeyes once again this season, and I imagine he’ll dominate once again. As much as it pains me to say it, OSU will be favored in every game they play that features him under center.

The dude is a star. It’s that simple, and he’s going to likely be a dominant star in the NFL as well.