REVIEW: ‘Uncut Gems’ With Adam Sandler Is An Incredible Movie

“Uncut Gems” with Adam Sandler has arrived on Netflix, and it’s absolutely outstanding.

I had heard nonstop hype about this movie ever since it had a small theatrical release. Everything I heard was great. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

It was hyped as Sandler’s most impressive and serious role in years. I considered seeing it in theaters, but opted to wait until it came out on streaming.

Folks, this movie is absolutely awesome, and I’m going to keep the review free of spoilers.

The premise of the film is pretty straightforward and simple. Sandler plays a jeweler and degenerate gambler always trying to stay one step ahead.

Now, as an avid gambler, I found this film to be extra exciting. We all know there’s no rush like owing your bookie a ton of money.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uncut Gems (@uncutgems) on Oct 29, 2019 at 9:48pm PDT

Gamblers live for the thrill of the ride, and that means experiencing the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.

“Uncut Gems” does an outstanding job of capturing that spirit. Despite being a movie about a degenerate schemer and gambler, it felt like an adrenaline rush from start to finish.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uncut Gems (@uncutgems) on Dec 3, 2019 at 11:47am PST

This is also without question the best film Sandler has been involved with in a very long time. “Murder Mystery” on Netflix was great, but “Uncut Gems” is on a different level.

If you’re a gambler or just looking to ride a wave of chaos, I suggest giving “Uncut Gems” a shot on Netflix.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uncut Gems (@uncutgems) on Dec 4, 2019 at 2:14pm PST

You can all thank me later! For those of you who have seen it, let us know what you thought of the film in the comments!