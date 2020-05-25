Rob O’Neill Says People Should ‘Tilt’ Back A Drink A ‘Give A Nod To Heaven’ On Memorial Day

Former Navy SEAL Rob O’Neill had a great tweet Monday for Memorial Day.

The man responsible for shooting Osama bin Laden tweeted, “Have a grateful day. Tilt one back and give a nod to heaven. They will smile back.” (RELATED: Watching ‘Band Of Brothers‘ Never Gets Old. Here’s Why It’s Such A Great Series)

Have a grateful day. Tilt one back and give a nod to heaven. They will smile back. — Robert J. O’Neill (@mchooyah) May 25, 2020

If that doesn’t perfectly sum up the whole day, I don’t know what will. Memorial Day is about the men and women who left and never came home.

It’s about the people who put on the uniform and paid the ultimate price. It’s a day about remembering what sacrifice really means.

At the same time, it’s okay to drink a beer and smile throughout today. If we’re not able to drink a beer and enjoy the time with friends and family, what is this all about?

On this day, I think about people close to my family touched by the loss of a service member, and I think of my great-uncle Connie in Korea.

I never met him, but I know from the stories I would have liked him a lot. I imagine he and I would have bonded over a few beers if he had ever made it home.

Memorial Day is about a lot more than parties and not working. It’s about the badass men and women who put on the uniform and never came home. My great uncle Connie was shot down in Korea, and his remains were never found. Today, we remember him and all the other men like him. pic.twitter.com/4HZEp1OiQR — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 25, 2020

I think we could all benefit from O’Neill’s advice. Crack open a cold one, give a big thanks to all the men and women looking down from above and enjoy the day.

I’m damn proud to be an American and the sacrifices of all those put in the line for this country is one of the big reasons why.