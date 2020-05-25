Ryan Fitzpatrick’s Beard Has Become Gigantic During Quarantine

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick currently has a gigantic beard.

The team recently posted an interview with the veteran quarterback where he revealed he hasn’t shaved since barber shops shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The result? Well, I’ll let you guys take a look for yourself in the video below. It’s absolutely wild.

At this point, Fitzpatrick just shouldn’t shave through the season. He’s always had a big beard, but as far as I know it has never come close to the size of the beast he’s currently rocking.

Why not keep it for the season? We all know there’s a direct correlation between facial hair and winning in life.

Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick keeps it real with his beard, his hair and his status with the Dolphins. #NFLNow @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/g7ipVttsAi — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) May 22, 2020

I imagine the same logic applies to the football field. Once you have a beard like that, you simply can’t shave. You can’t do it!

If he keeps the beard, the Dolphins have to roll with him as the starter. I’m here for it. I’m 100% here for it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miami Dolphins (@miamidolphins) on Feb 7, 2020 at 1:00pm PST

Don’t shave, Fitz! Don’t even consider shaving once we’re out of quarantine!