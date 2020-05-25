Scarborough: Coverage Of Lockdown Protests ‘Doing A Disservice’ To Americans

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough suggested Sunday that providing coverage to anti-lockdown protesters may do “a disservice” to Americans.

There were so many Americans “coming together as they did to bend the curve,” Scarborough said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” that anti-lockdown protesters are just a “dark sliver” of society.

“We may be doing a disservice showing those clips,” Scarborough said, “of people carrying military-style weapons and screaming and yelling and abusing law enforcement officers … surrounding a reporter in Minnesota and screaming at him, yelling at him and pushing him and telling him to take off his mask.”

Demonstrators also taunted a reporter covering a Long Island, New York protest, saying he was contributing to “fake news.”

“They account for such a small portion of America … and such a dark sliver of America’s soul,” Scarborough continued, adding that “all in all, Americans have stepped up, they’ve been strong and they’ve done what they had to do to bend the curve.” (RELATED: Judge Napolitano Tells Gov. Whitmer: ‘Don’t Treat Us As Though We Are Children’)

However, anti-lockdown protests in Michigan, aimed at Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, attracted not just crowds of people but gained support from the Republican-controlled legislature, where lawmakers took Whitmer to court over her augmentation of executive powers.

She is also the target of a recall petition that continues to attract support. (RELATED: Anti-Lockdown Protesters Come To Gov. Whitmer’s House As Michigan Legislature Wants To Limit Her Authority)

Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano has also argued that state and municipal leaders are taking advantage of the coronavirus panic to increase their own powers and infringe upon civil liberties in the name of public safety.