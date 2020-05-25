Seattle Seahawks Receiver D.K. Metcalf Shows Off Insane Jumping Ability

Seattle Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf further proved he’s a freak of nature in a recent video.

The Checkdown posted a video Sunday of the former Ole Miss star doing a box jump. It’s nothing short of mind-boggling. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s hard to tell exactly how high he got, but I’d guess he got at least four feet in the air just off of one step.

Watch the insane athletic performance below.

I’ve said ever since I watched Metcalf at Ole Miss that the man is a freak of nature. He doesn’t even look like a receiver.

He looks like a video game character. The man is huge. He is a physical freak, and he’s proven to be a dependable weapon for Russell Wilson.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DK Metcalf (@dkm14) on Mar 24, 2020 at 10:09am PDT

I can’t even fathom what life must be like when you have the kind of athleticism Metcalf does. Do you just spend all day showing off how high you can jump?

If I could do that, my daily routine would be nothing but displays of my freak-of-nature status.

It’s going to be a lot of fun to see what Metcalf does in the league in the coming years. There’s no doubt at all he has all the tools necessary to hang around in the NFL for a very long time.