When Does ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Come Out On Netflix?

When will “Stranger Things” season four arrive on Netflix?

This is a question I’ve found myself debating a bit as we yearn for more content during the coronavirus pandemic. The sci-fi coming-of-age drama from the streaming giant has captivated the country, and now we wait for another season to come out. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Let’s start with what we know for sure. Season four is coming. This has been known for a long time, and isn’t an update at all.

Not only do we know season four is happening, but a promo for it seems to hint fans won’t be in Hawkins anymore.

we’re not in hawkins anymore pic.twitter.com/Y4hayuPKvu — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) September 30, 2019

Secondly, we know some amount of filming has been done. How do we know this to be true? Because a short promo featured a very prominent character in a different country.

I’m not going to spoil it but you can click play on the video below!

From Russia with love… pic.twitter.com/ZWEMgy63Et — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) February 14, 2020

Yet we don’t know the release date. Seasons one and three were released in the summer. Season two arrived in the fall.

So, it would seem to be likely that the initial plan for Netflix was for the summer 2020 or in the fall of 2020.

However, that’s not going to happen. Certainly summer 2020 is off the table. According to Pop Culture Times, filming has been halted because of the pandemic.

Unfortunately, I have a feeling that even fall 2020 is probably no longer a realistic option. There’s no shot cameras are rolling again soon enough to have episodes for fans by October.

So, what does that mean? Well, it doesn’t mean anything good. That much is for sure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stranger Things (@strangerthingstv) on Jul 4, 2019 at 12:01am PDT

At this point, I’d be shocked if “Stranger Things” came out prior to spring 2021. I could be 100% incorrect, and I hope that I am.

However, I’m not overly optimistic. If filming is done by the end of 2020, we’ll get it no later than summer 2021. If not by then, I honestly just don’t know.

Hopefully we get some clarity on the situation sooner than later. I think I speak for everyone when I say we want the show back!