Trump Threatens To Pull Republican National Convention Out Of North Carolina

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 22: U.S. President Donald Trump makes a statement in the briefing room at the White House on May 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump announced news CDC guidelines that churches and places of worship are essential and must reopen now. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Christian Datoc Senior White House Correspondent
President Donald Trump tweeted Monday morning that he would pull the Republican National Convention out of Charlotte, North Carolina if Governor Roy Cooper does not lift social distancing

“I love the Great State of North Carolina, so much so that I insisted on having the Republican National Convention in Charlotte at the end of August,” Trump wrote “Unfortunately, Democrat Governor, [Roy Cooper] is still in Shutdown mood & unable to guarantee that by August we will be allowed full attendance in the Arena.” (RELATED: Trump Shuts Down Entry To United States For The Majority Of Individuals Traveling From Brazil Over Coronavirus Fears)

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 01: U.S. President Donald Trump talks to journalists on the South Lawn while departing the White House for Camp David May 01, 2020 in Washington, DC. According to White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Trump will spend a 'working weekend' at the camp outside of Washington with a small group of aides, including chief of staff Mark Meadows and daughter Ivanka Trump. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Trump argued that the Republican National Committee “would be spending millions of dollars building the Arena to a very high standard without even knowing if the Democrat Governor would allow the Republican Party to fully occupy the space.”

He threatened that if Cooper does not make a decision if the “space will be allowed to be fully occupied,” he and the RNC “will be reluctantly forced to find, with all of the jobs and economic development it brings, another Republican National Convention site.”

The New York Times recently ran a piece claiming Trump has quietly asked aides why the RNC can’t be moved to Florida, given Cooper’s decision to maintain social distancing guidelines over coronavirus fears. The president has publicly praised Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for his decision to begin opening segments of Florida’s economy. He has also touted Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s leadership for opening their states, despite the moves receiving criticism earlier in May.

The Democratic Party postponed its convention, originally scheduled to be held in Tampa, Florida in mid July, to mid August.

Representatives for both the Republican National Committee and Convention did not respond to Daily Caller’s inquiries about the president’s tweets Monday morning.