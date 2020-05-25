‘Yellowstone’ Announces New Digital Series ‘Welcome To The Yellowstone’

“Yellowstone” is starting a digital series for fans and it sounds awesome.

Jefferson White, who plays Jimmy on the hit Paramount Network show, will host “Welcome to the Yellowstone.” (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 3 Full Trailer Promises Plenty Of Blood And Violence)

There will be 10 episodes for fans and it’ll break down what the hit show with Kevin Costner is all about. There’s no release date announced yet, but it’s coming soon.

Watch the announcement video below.

We’re excited to announce our new digital series hosted by @_JeffersonWhite! COMING SOON! #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/5t8QiuotEl — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) May 22, 2020

This is awesome and a genius idea by whoever pulled the trigger on it. “Yellowstone” is the most popular show on TV during the summer. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 3 Will Start June 21, Paramount Network Releases Special Sneak Peek)

There are millions and millions of people around the country who watch it. Naturally, we’re all craving more “Yellowstone.”

Now, White is going to take fans behind the scenes. If you’re not here for that kind of action, then you’re not a real fan.

I can’t wait to watch him discuss different theories, recap the shows and I’m sure there’ll be some fun interviews too.

At this point, I’m just kind of wondering what I have to do in order to get on this show! No matter what, fans who love “Yellowstone” are going to love “Welcome to the Yellowstone.”

I can’t wait to see what White brings us. It sounds like it’s going to be a fun time.