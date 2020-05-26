13-Year-Old Graduates College With Four Associate Degrees

Jack Rico, a 13-year-old boy, has graduated from Fullerton College with four associate degrees.

Rico will now pursue a bachelor’s degree in history at the University of Nevada with a full scholarship, according to ABC 7. Graduation ceremonies will not be happening at Fullerton College this year due to coronavirus, but a drive-by celebration is being planned in Rico’s hometown of La Mirada, California. (RELATED: Video Surfaces Of Police Officer With Knee On Man’s Throat, Man Later Died)

Rico is the youngest person to ever graduate from Fullerton College. The youngest person to graduate from any college is a 9-year-old Bulgarian boy named Laurent Simmons, according to Reuters. Micheal Kearney is reportedly the youngest American to graduate college, at 10 years old.

“I’m 13, so I don’t want to rush everything,” Rico told ABC 7, “I’m still trying to figure it out, but I just want to focus on learning right now. That’s what I love to do.”

Rico originally entered college at 11 years of age and earned his degrees in just two years. He also said he loves to play video games when he’s not studying.