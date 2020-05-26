2019 Ohio State Team Named One Of The Greatest College Football Squads To Not Win A Title

Ohio State’s football team from 2019 has been declared one of the greatest squads ever to end the season without a national championship.

ESPN ranked the greatest teams in the history of college football without a title, and the 2019 Buckeyes came in at fifth. Ohio State lost to Clemson in the semi-finals of the playoff. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The top team to end the season without a championship was the 1959 Ole Miss squad.

From a talent standpoint, I think there’s a very real case to be made that the Buckeyes are the most talented team I’ve ever seen not win a title.

Yes, Clemson beat them, and didn’t win last year, but OSU still probably had more talent. The Buckeyes last season were like a video game.

I honestly thought they’d win the national title, and I was very surprised when they didn’t. They had arguably the best QB in America in Justin Fields and they had without question the best defender in Chase Young.

Yet, they still didn’t win!

The bad news for critics of OSU and other B1G teams is that Justin Fields is still around and Ryan Day is as good of a coach as you’ll find.

It’s a new year, and OSU figures to be as good as ever. Welcome to life trying to beat Ohio State! It makes it all that much sweeter once you do it!