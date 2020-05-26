Two Alligators Wrestle At The 18th Hole On South Carolina Golf Course

Two alligators got into quite a tussle at the 18th hole of a golf course in South Carolina and the video is incredible.

It all went down recently at The Golf Club at Hilton Head Lakes in Hardeeville where video was taken of the two animals with their jaws locked on each other’s heads as they tossed one another around, according to TMZ in a piece published Tuesday. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

WATCH:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv) on May 26, 2020 at 6:48am PDT

In the video, we can actually hear the two gators snarling and making noises as they remained locked on each other while they bit into each other’s face and flopped the other one around in a violent tussle.(SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

As the piece noted, the video was taken by a golfer who was there and witnessed the bizarre action right there on the course.

The craziest part is that witnesses said the battle lasted for two hours. Luckily, no one was injured in the battle.

It is unclear from the report, if either gators were hurt and if so how badly. But the video is sure something to see!

Clearly, the golfers adhered to the social distancing rules and stayed well away from the wild animals beef with each other.