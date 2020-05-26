REPORT: Britney Spears’ Ex Makes Her Isolate For Two Weeks Before Spending Time With Sons

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline reportedly made her spend two weeks in isolation before she could spend time with their sons during the pandemic.

Spears and Federline — who got married in 2004 and split roughly a few years later — share two sons together.

Spears and Federline — who got married in 2004 and split roughly a few years later — share two sons together.

Sources told TMZ in piece published Tuesday that the 38-year-old singer did not object to the quarantining requested by Federline before she could see their sons, Jayden and Sean.

It all came after the "…Baby One More Time" hitmaker reportedly had traveled to Louisiana at the end of April to spend time with her family. When she got back, she wanted to see her boys.

But Federline insisted she spend two weeks in quarantine before she could have some quality time with their sons.

Both boys have reportedly been spending time with Kevin who has been homeschooling them since mid-March when the coronavirus shut down schools.

Spears did the two weeks in isolation and has reportedly since been able to spend time with her sons several times.

As previously reported, Spears and Federline made headlines in 2018 following reports about the new child support settlement reached for Kevin after he had taken the “Toxic” hitmaker back to court.

According to a report by the Blast, Spears called the increase “ludicrous” after agreeing to pay Federline “thousands more a month in child support,” with other details about the deal being kept confidential.

“They are not happy and think the settlement is ludicrous,” one source close to the “Womanizer” hitmaker shared with E! News at the time. “But they wanted to make an agreement so that they could move on. She was tired of fighting about it and is ready to get on with her life and put this behind her.”