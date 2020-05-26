Carrie Underwood And Husband Mike Fisher Open Up About Struggles With Multiple Miscarriages

Carrie Underwood got emotional as she and husband Mike Fisher opened up about the struggles they went through after she suffered multiple miscarriages.

“I always wanted lots of kids,” the 37-year-old country singer’s husband Fisher shared in a trailer posted Tuesday to Underwood’s Instagram.

This is all part of a new four-part series about their lives together, "Mike and Carrie: God & Country," for the faith-based media organization I Am Second. The post was noted by the "Today" show.

"I was never good with other people's kids," the "Before He Cheats" hitmaker shared. "Why would I be good with one of my own?"

The two got married in 2010 and were ready to start their family. In 2015, the pair welcomed Isaiah Michael Fisher into the world and Underwood said she was “in love” the minute she saw him.

“I was just as emotional as could be,” Fisher added.

The two wanted to grow their family but suffered multiple miscarriages. Fisher described the experience of his wife sharing with him that she had “lost the baby,” again.

“You have all these mountaintops, but we hadn’t had a ton of valleys like this,” Underwood’s husband said.

“I just had an honest conversation with God,” Underwood went on, getting emotional. “I was hurt, and I told him how I felt.”

The country singer and her husband would later welcome another son into their family in 2019, Jacob Bryan Fisher.

“The Champion” hitmaker told Entertainment Tonight Canada why they decided to open up about their personal relationship.

“We wanted to do this to share some of our personal journey in hopes that viewers will be inspired by it, and maybe even take one more step in pursuing a relationship with God,” Underwood explained.

“Mike and Carrie: God & Country,” the first episode in the digital series, airs Wednesday on iamsecond.com.