Chicago Sees Deadliest Memorial Day Since 2015, 9 Shot And Killed Over Weekend

This Memorial Day Weekend was the deadliest holiday weekend in Chicago since 2015.

Nine people were shot and killed in the city as of Monday morning, according to a report published by the Chicago Tribune. A total of 39 people were shot between Friday afternoon and Monday morning, Chicago Police said.

The number marks the highest death toll from shootings since Memorial Day Weekend 2015, when the total was 12.

Three teens were among the victims from the weekend. Darnell Fisher, 16, was shot dead while walking through a neighborhood around 10 p.m. Saturday. A 15-year-old girl was shot in the leg while standing on a front porch around 5 a.m Monday. She was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition. A 15-year-old boy was shot in the face, chest and abdomen and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition around 1 a.m. on Saturday. (RELATED: STUDY: Memorial Day Accidents May Spike In 2020, Due In Part To Relaxed Stay-At-Home Orders)

Last year, a total of 43 people were shot and seven lost their lives. In 2016, 69 people were shot, six fatally. The highest number was in 2015 when 12 people total were killed.

Before the holiday weekend, Superintendent David Brown said he expected to see a rise in violence over Memorial Day Weekend.

“Chicago police will be visible in all neighborhoods,” Brown said.