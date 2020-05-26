Chinese Embassy In France Reportedly Tweets Anti-Semitic Image, Then Quickly Deletes It

A report by the Washington Free Beacon says that the Chinese Embassy in France recently tweeted, and then deleted, an image that has long been circulated among anti-Semitic groups online.

The image depicts the U.S. as the grim reaper holding a scythe with the Israeli flag on it knocking on the door of Hong-Kong, alongside other doors portraying different countries which have already been opened and show blood flowing out. The post contained a caption in French, stating, “Who’s next?” according to the report.

JUST IN: Chinese Embassy In France Tweets and Deletes Anti-Semitic Imagery — Portrays US as the grim reaper and Israel as his scythe. China says its account was hijacked https://t.co/ePYzPO3rqz pic.twitter.com/oP6tK1KPPq — Adam Kredo (@Kredo0) May 25, 2020



The Chinese Embassy in France released a statement on their website claiming their account had been hacked and they were the victim of “Fake News,” the report says. Emily Bruyere, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, believes it to be an example of the “increasingly aggressive rhetoric in China and the sentiment it reflects,” she told the Free Beacon.

“We hereby solemnly declare: That picture violates French law and we strongly condemn such activity that damages the reputation of the Chinese embassy,” the embassy said, according to the Free Beacon’s report. “Our embassy’s duty is to comprehensively, accurately, and objectively introduce China and promote friendship between the China and France.” (RELATED: France Anti-Racism Groups Target Twitter For Anti-Semitic Content)

The post comes shortly after Beijing implemented new national security measures on the semi-autonomous nation, which many believe was an attempt to crack-down on democratic protesters there.

The Daily Caller reached out to several pro-jewish and pro-Israel organizations that did not respond to a request for comment. World Jewish Congress and StandWithUs declined to comment on the matter. The Chinese Embassies in both France and Washington also did not respond to a request for comment.