‘Very Sad’: Trump Reacts To Reporter Question About Scarborough

President Donald Trump reacted to reporters’ questions regarding his tweets about MSNBC host Joe Scarborough during a Tuesday afternoon Rose Garden press conference.

Trump recently used Twitter to repeat the theory that Scarborough had something to do with the death of Florida intern Lori Klausutis, who died of an apparent head injury at her desk in 2001, prompting Klausutis’s widower to write a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey begging him to have the tweets removed.

WATCH:



“Yeah, a lot of people suggest that, and hopefully someday people are gonna find out,” Trump told Reuters’ Jeff Mason, responding to a question about the issue. “Certainly a very suspicious situation. Very sad. Very sad and very suspicious.”

“Have you seen the letter that was written by her husband begging Twitter to delete your Tweets, talking about how hard it’s been for his family, for him to deal with it?” asked AP reporter Jill Colvin.

“I’m sure that ultimately they want to get to the bottom of it and it’s a very serious situation,” Trump responded, calling a 2003 clip where Scarborough appeared to joke about his former employee’s death with Don Imus “totally inappropriate.” (RELATED: Here’s How Trump’s Tweets About Scarborough’s Dead Intern Could Backfire In November)

“It’s a very suspicious thing and I hope somebody gets to the bottom of it,” he said. “It will be a very good thing. As you know, there is no statute of limitations. So, it would be a very good thing to do.”