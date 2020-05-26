Elon Musk, Grimes Change New Baby’s Name. It’s Still Really Odd

Elon Musk and musician Grimes have changed the name of their child, but it’s still really odd.

Grimes shared the news on Instagram after a fan asked if she and Musk had changed the name so it would be accepted in California, according to a report published Monday by Fox News.

Now, the name is X Æ A-Xii instead of X Æ A-12. Everyone is still unsure on how to pronounce the name, although Grimes claimed it is pronounced “Ex – Eye,” Fox News reported.

“Roman numerals. Looks better tbh,” Grimes responded to a fan.

A family law attorney told People magazine that the name is unlikely to be accepted legally in California because only the 26 letters of the alphabet can be used in names. (RELATED: Elon Musk Still Haven’t Agreed On How To Pronounce Baby Name X Æ A-12)

“Thus, you can’t have numbers, Roman numerals, accents, umlauts or other symbols or emojis,” David Glass told the outlet.

The couple apparently disagrees on how the name should be pronounced. Grimes says “Ex – Eye,” while Musk told Joe Rogan X is said “like the letter” and Æ is pronounced “ash.”

This whole thing is super confusing and I’d really appreciate it if the happy couple with the newborn baby would tell me how to say their precious angel’s name. Instead, we’re left not knowing if the name will even stay the same.

Maybe they’ll come up with an easy nickname.