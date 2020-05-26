FX Delays ‘American Horror Story’ Season 10 Until 2021, Green Lights Spinoff ‘American Horror Stories’

Fans of “American Horror Story” were hit with two major updates Tuesday about the future of the show.

According to Variety, the 10th season of the hit horror series on FX has been pushed until 2021 because of coronavirus. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

That means fans of “AHS” will be waiting for more than a year for new episodes after season nine ended.

However, it wasn’t all bad news. Variety also reported that FX has given a thumbs up to starting the spinoff series “American Horror Stories.”

The spinoff is “a weekly anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode,” according to the same report.

So, we have some bad news and we have some good news. I’m not exactly pumped about “AHS” season 10 being pushed until next year.

I don’t like that at all. Season nine was the best season since the first three, and I wanted to keep riding the wave of great momentum.

Coronavirus clearly had very different plans.

However, I am juiced about the spinoff “American Horror Stories.” We all know FX just makes hits, and “AHS” has been one of the most successful shows the network has ever had.

A new show with a different horror story every week seems like it’s exactly in FX’s wheelhouse.

You have to take the good with the bad and make the most of it. This update is the definition of a situation like that.

Hopefully, season 10 is absolutely lit when it arrives in 2021.