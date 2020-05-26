Wisconsin Quarterback Graham Mertz Says He’s ‘Craving’ The College Football Season

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz is ready to play some football.

With the coronavirus pandemic sweeping across the world, football has been brought to a grinding halt, and there’s no guarantee of when we’ll play again. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The redshirt freshman phenom posted a photo of himself from a game at Camp Randall, and captioned it, “Craving this.”

Yeah, we’re all craving it, Graham. America as a whole needs football to return. The country needs college football to happen.

Right now, we’re in a massive war against a virus. Things are trending upwards, but it hasn’t always been an easy road.

We need some huge wins to get the people motivated and going.

Not only do football fans want the sport to return in the fall, but Wisconsin fans are ready to watch Mertz get to work.

The young man entered the program as the most hyped quarterback since Russell Wilson. His redshirt season is under his belt, and now it’s time to get to work.

Will he beat out Jack Coan for the starting job? Who knows, but he’s certainly going to get more reps this season. We’ll never know what would have happened if spring ball had been allowed to occur.

All we can focus on now is what is ahead of us. Let’s get to work because we have a lot of football games to win in 2020!