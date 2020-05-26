House Republicans To File Lawsuit Against Pelosi To Block Proxy Voting

A group of 20 House Republicans will file a lawsuit against Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to block the House’s new system of voting by proxy, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s staff confirmed on a background call Tuesday.
McCarthy, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, GOP Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney, Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy all helped lead the effort to file the lawsuit against Pelosi. A House Aide said they plan to file the lawsuit later Tuesday.
In March, Pelosi came out against remote voting, despite the fact that at least five members of Congress are infected with coronavirus. When asked about remote voting, Pelosi reportedly said “let’s not waste time” talking about “something that’s not going to happen.” Adding that it would only be possible in the future, if then, according to PBC Correspondent Lisa Desjardins. (RELATED: Pelosi Comes Out Against Remote Voting, As Five Members Of Congress Are Infected With Coronavirus)
A GOP aide said the lawsuit will be filed in a D.C. district court and that the copy of the lawsuit will be available to review later Tuesday.
(Developing…)