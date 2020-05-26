Rep. Ilhan Omar Plans On Supporting Joe Biden After Saying She Believes Tara Reade

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar said Tuesday that she still plans to support Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, despite believing sexual assault accusations against the former vice president.

“I plan on supporting and helping the VP Joe Biden in defeating Trump,” Omar told ABC News. “I think this is one of the most important elections of our lifetime and we all have to do everything that we can to restore our democracy, and instill hope in what’s possible.”

Omar added that she believes parts of former Senate staffer Tara Reade’s allegations against Biden have been corroborated. (RELATED: POLL: 1 In 4 Democrats Want To Replace Joe Biden Over Tara Reade Accusations)

“There’s obviously parts of what she has said that has been corroborated, parts of it that hasn’t,” Omar said. “That is not my place to litigate her story. I think it is important when somebody says they have been assaulted, and they see themselves as survivors, that we, as we have been saying, believe survivors.”

Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar on Tara Reade’s allegations against Joe Biden: “there’s obviously parts of what she has said that has been corroborated” pic.twitter.com/cGqGMVJKyV — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 26, 2020

The freshman congresswoman said she believed Reade’s accusation in an interview published Sunday by the Sunday Times of London. (RELATED: Things Are About To Get A Lot Worse For Ilhan Omar)

“I do believe Reade. Justice can be delayed, but should never be denied,” she said.

Omar previously endorsed Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Democratic presidential campaign and has been vocal in her criticism of Biden in the past.