Jacksonville Jaguars Reopen Team Facilities During The Coronavirus Pandemic

The Jacksonville Jaguars opened up team facilities Tuesday.

The Jaguars are the latest team to open up team facilities during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and are the latest domino to fall in getting football back. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A total of 75 people will be allowed into the facilities at a time.

With every NFL team that opens facilities, we’re all one step closer to the season happening. We’ve been fighting like hell against coronavirus. We can now see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Now, are we there just yet? Are we at the victory parade yet? No, we’re not, but we’re on our way.

 

Two months ago, things certainly looked a hell of a lot different. Now, it’s the end of May, and we’re starting to roll.

At the very least, that’s a sign that we’re trending upwards, and we should all take joy in that fact.

 

Now, let’s get Gardner Minshew out on the field slinging the rock. Once we see video of him ripping up defenses, we’ll really know we’re back!

It feels good to get a few victories along the way, that is for sure!

