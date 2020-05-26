‘RHOC’ Star Kelly Dodd Backtracks After Comment About Nobody Dying From Coronavirus In Orange County

“Real Housewives Of Orange County” star Kelly Dodd seemed excited to find nobody was wearing masks while out for a meal in Orange County.

Dodd claimed nobody was wearing a mask because nobody was dying from COVID-19 in the area on her Instagram story on Monday, according to a report published by Page Six.

“Yay, we finally get to have a meal out,” Dodd reportedly said. “Yay, no one is wearing a mask. I love it. Yay!”

“No one is wearing masks here in Orange County,” she continued. “Yup, because no one is dying here of the virus.”

Why the hell isnt someone at @BravoTV telling Kelly Dodd to stop posting about COVID-19 ??? she’s a disaster. #RHOC (Jolie looks gorg tho!) pic.twitter.com/mVtSJBabyB — BRAVOpinions (@BRAVOpinions_) May 25, 2020

Dodd then backtracked on Tuesday and seemingly tried to clarify her comments.

“I was by no means minimizing deaths that have been caused by this virus, and I feel for their loved ones,” Dodd said, according to Page Six.

“However, Orange County has 133 deaths out of 3 million people — much lower than most,” she added.

Dodd also claimed she was celebrating the “normalcy” of her outing.

“I felt encouraged and excited that people were out and about and there was some semblance of normalcy,” she said.

There have been a total of 32 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Orange County since May 20, according to the OC Register. The total number of deaths in the county has reportedly reached 131, with one death reported Sunday and none reported Monday. (RELATED: ‘Real Housewives’ Star Kelly Dodd Apologizes For Comments Saying Coronavirus Was ‘Thinning The Herd’)

Dodd can’t seem to catch a break on the coronavirus comments. She previously said coronavirus was God’s way of “thinning the herd.”

You would think she would just stop sharing her opinion on things, but she must not care too much about the criticism she has continuously received. In a way, I applaud Dodd for not backing down and kind of not caring what other people think.