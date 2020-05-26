Kevin Hart Admits To Lying About The Level Of Pain He Had Following Car Crash

Kevin Hart admitted that he lied about his pain level to doctors following near-fatal car crash because he didn’t want it to stop his physical therapy.

“I lied in the hospital because I didn’t want them to know that I was having pain, because I thought they were going to stop letting me try my walks,” the 40-year-old comedian shared during his appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. The comments were noted by the Hollywood Reporter in a piece published Tuesday.(RELATED: Rams Fan Bryan Cranston Talks Playoffs And Working With Eagles Fan Kevin Hart)

“Every night was a horrible night,” he added, while noting he didn’t want to take any pain medication because his father was a drug addict. (RELATED: Report: Kevin Hart Suffers ‘Major’ Injuries Following Car Accident)

It starts at the 18:30 mark on the clip posted on YouTube.

After two and a half weeks, the comedian explained he was moving without a walker but was doing so because he wanted to give off the “perception” he was doing “better than” he was.

“I should have had the walker, but I am giving the perception that it was better than it was,” the actor shared. “I had the back brace on. I don’t want you to worry. I don’t want the worry placed on anybody else.”

After all the work, Hart shared that he is “98 percent” physically recovered now but changed forever and will only put his family and kids first from now on and his career is second.

The “Night School” star even explained that all “the work” he had done before the crash to keep his body physically in shape “saved,” him outside of “God” or he would have been paralyzed for life.

As previously reported, the “Central Intelligence” star suffered major injuries when his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda went off Mulholland Highway and crashed into an embankment near Calabasas, CA. in September of last year.