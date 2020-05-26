EXCLUSIVE: Jerry Falwell Jr. Explains How Liberty University Is Fighting Back Against The NYT

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to discuss the college’s coronavirus response and their battle against misleading and fake news involving the university and its students.

Some have been critical of the university’s decision to keep some of the academic buildings open despite coronavirus concerns.

“Seven hundred and fifty news outlets to our count picked up the New York Times story and a lot of them dropped the 12 students with COVID like symptoms and just said just 12 students with coronavirus including the Financial Times,” said Falwell. “So we prepared a lawsuit, a complaint, it took me about an hour to read it, the first draft the other day.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Texas AG Ken Paxton Explains Why He’s Fighting Against Voting-By-Mail During Coronavirus )

Falwell says the University has contacted the New York Times asking them to correct the story which suggests nearly a dozen students were sick with COVID-19 like symptoms after they returned to campus after spring break.

He went on to say the university is not aware of any of their students in its residence halls testing positive for coronavirus.

