Report: Mary-Kate Olsen Is Finally Able To File For Divorce From Husband Olivier Sarkozy After Courts Open During Pandemic

Mary-Kate Olsen reportedly is finally able to file for divorce from husband Olivier Sarkozy after courts in New York opened for the first time during the coronavirus outbreak.

The 33-year-old actress was able to file the papers electronically to end her marriage of five years to the French banker after courts in New York City lifted a previous restriction of any filings except for emergency ones during the pandemic, per Page Six in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Mary-Kate Olsen’s legal team wasted little time filing the paperwork to divorce her estranged husband Olivier Sarkozy https://t.co/z2G5fQbdPk — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) May 26, 2020

It all comes following reports that Olsen had first attempted to file for divorce from her husband with an emergency petition after her first bid was denied because it was deemed non-essential during the coronavirus outbreak. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

“The original filing was rejected by the New York County (Manhattan) clerk because they did not follow the essential matter procedure,” Lucian Chalfen, a spokesperson for the New York Supreme Court shared with CNN. “They refiled under the essential matter procedure, and the matter was referred to an ex parte State Supreme Court Judge.”

Chalfen continued, while he noted that the judge, “decided that it is not essential, so they can’t file anything at this point.”

The “Full House” star’s divorce papers were one of more than a hundred cases including lawsuits, filed Monday.

The French banker and actress first sparked dating rumors in 2012. They would later tie the knot in November 2015 at an intimate ceremony in Manhattan.