Patrick Ewing Leaves The Hospital After Contracting Coronavirus, Is Recovering At Home

Georgetown basketball coach Patrick Ewing is home after contracting coronavirus.

His son Patrick Ewing Jr. posted Monday afternoon on Twitter that his father had left the hospital after contracting the virus and “is now home and getting better.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can read the full statement below.

This is obviously a great update for fans of Ewing, Georgetown basketball and the NBA. Ewing had announced Friday that he had the virus and was in the hospital recovering.

While he said he was going to be “fine,” things are always scary whenever you end up hospitalized.

I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/a2fMuhIZyG — Patrick Ewing (@CoachEwing33) May 22, 2020

Now, he’s back at home recovering, and it sounds like he’s doing much better than he was a few days ago. This virus isn’t a joke at all.

If you haven’t figured out that much by now, then you’re just not paying attention.

Keep getting better, coach! The entire world of college basketball is pulling for him! We need him back on the sidelines and ready to roll for the upcoming season.