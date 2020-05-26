New Jersey To Resume In-Person Graduation Ceremonies

Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Tuesday that he would ease coronavirus restrictions to allow graduation ceremonies be held outdoors, numerous sources reported.

However, most graduates will have to wait until they’ve already officially graduated. The ceremonies are green lighted to begin July 6, which is, in many cases, nearly a month after most high school seniors have already graduated, North Jersey reported.

TO THE CLASS OF 2020: Beginning July 6th, schools WILL have the opportunity to hold outdoor graduation ceremonies that comply with social distancing – ensuring the health and safety of all in attendance. ???? pic.twitter.com/MqwVtPjZh4 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 26, 2020

Murphy had been under pressure from school officials, parents, and teenage students who wanted to go forward with graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020, according to North Jersey.

Although students will be able to celebrate their formal in-person graduation, everyone involved will be expected to practice social distancing and larger schools may require multiple ceremonies “to be held across different times and even different days” to reduce the number of people gathering in one area.

“Our goal is to ensure that our students are given the sendoffs they richly deserve and which they have been working toward. We want them to celebrate and to be celebrated by their families, friends and the educators who help get them there,” Murphy said at a Tuesday press briefing.

The new graduation guidelines don’t apply to college graduations, however, which is a matter that is under the purview of the state’s office of higher education, according to North Jersey.

New Jersey and surrounding states have been gradually relaxing restrictions as the summer months approach and coronavirus cases in many areas continue to drop.

Delaware also announced Tuesday that it would allow gatherings of up to 250 people beginning the week of June 1, which includes graduations and weddings, according to CBSN Philly.

#BREAKING: Delaware to allow outdoor weddings, graduations up to 250 people; lifting ban on short-term rentals, mandatory quarantine for out-of-state travelers https://t.co/QCMa7j0RnL — CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) May 26, 2020

New Jersey also moved to reopen all public and private beaches, boardwalks, and lakes beginning May 22. (RELATED: Gov. Phil Murphy Says Jersey Shore Will Be Open By Memorial Day)