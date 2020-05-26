Editorial

Oklahoma Sooners Will Start Voluntary Football Workouts July 1st

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - LSU v Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Sooners will begin voluntary football activities at the start of July.

The team announced Tuesday that players would be allowed to return July 1st, and facilities would be open for voluntary workouts. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Head coach Lincoln Riley said in part about the decision, “Our medical personnel have told us that the safest thing we can do is keep our players off campus for as long as possible. We chose the latest point that we could bring them back and still have enough time to prepare.”

Another domino falls in the war against coronavirus! Another domino falls in the chain reaction of getting our games underway in the fall! This is the kind of stuff you just love to see!

It seemed like Oklahoma was going to be one of the final holdouts in their region of the country to return.

Lincoln Riley didn’t seem too eager at all to rush back.

Despite that fact, it sounds like he’s accepted July 1 as an acceptable starting date, and the Sooners are getting ready to get back to business.

When schools like Oklahoma get rolling, then you know the momentum for the sport of college football is building in a great direction.

 

Hopefully, things will be back to normal by September! Americans need our football back!