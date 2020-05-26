Oklahoma Sooners Will Start Voluntary Football Workouts July 1st

The Oklahoma Sooners will begin voluntary football activities at the start of July.

The team announced Tuesday that players would be allowed to return July 1st, and facilities would be open for voluntary workouts. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Head coach Lincoln Riley said in part about the decision, “Our medical personnel have told us that the safest thing we can do is keep our players off campus for as long as possible. We chose the latest point that we could bring them back and still have enough time to prepare.”

OU announces plans to re-open facilities for voluntary football workouts on July 1. ➡️ https://t.co/JRyYVeezzw pic.twitter.com/QCHwtHnJAF — Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) May 26, 2020

It seemed like Oklahoma was going to be one of the final holdouts in their region of the country to return.

Lincoln Riley didn’t seem too eager at all to rush back.

Lincoln Riley is adamant that they shouldn’t rush players back to campus. He said that schools talking about getting players back on June 1 is “one of the most ridiculous things I’ve ever heard.” #Sooners — Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) May 14, 2020

Despite that fact, it sounds like he’s accepted July 1 as an acceptable starting date, and the Sooners are getting ready to get back to business.

When schools like Oklahoma get rolling, then you know the momentum for the sport of college football is building in a great direction.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oklahoma Football (@ou_football) on May 26, 2020 at 11:51am PDT

