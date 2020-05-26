Police Officers Involved With Death Of George Floyd Fired

Four police officers associated with the death of George Floyd on Monday were terminated by the Minneapolis Police Department this Tuesday.

Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced the removal of the officers in a press conference on Tuesday, according to the Huffington Post. “This is the right call,” said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. Floyd died after being transported to the hospital following police forcing him to the ground and putting their knee on his neck. (RELATED: Video Surfaces Of Police Officer With Knee On Man’s Throat, Man Later Died)



The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is also launching its investigation into the incident as well and will present its findings to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office. The names of the police officers involved in the case have not been identified. At the request of the Minneapolis Police Department, according to the Huffington Post, the FBI has opened a federal civil rights investigation.

Video of the altercation shows Floyd on the ground begging to be let go and stating that he is in severe pain. Bystanders urge the cop to release him and get help, but to no avail.