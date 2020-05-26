Postal Workers Attacked With Paintballs, $50,000 Reward Offered

U.S. Postal Service carriers were attacked by two people on Monday at several locations in the D.C. metropolitan area and Maryland.

Five U.S. Postal Service mail carriers were hit with paintball pellets in an apparent string of attacks late Saturday afternoon in D.C. and Maryland. Several carriers suffered minor injuries. https://t.co/MVni0gwIVF pic.twitter.com/uh5xX70i2c — WTOP (@WTOP) May 25, 2020

The attacks happened within a three hour interval where five different U.S. Postal Service carriers were attacked. According to WTOP, the attacks did not have an apparent motive. Several mail carriers suffered minor injuries as a result of the attacks. (RELATED: Video Surfaces Of Police Officer With Knee On Man’s Throat, Man Later Died)

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the law enforcement agency of the U.S. Postal Service, has issued a $50,000 reward for help solving the crimes. According to WTOP, the investigators described the suspects as two African-American men driving a silver four-door sedan with temporary license plates.

The Inspection Service has offered no motive for the attacks.

President Donald Trump has recently attacked the U.S. Postal Service for having low shipping and packaging rates. Trump has also said that he will withhold emergency pandemic relief for the U.S. Postal Service until the rates are raised.

The Daily Caller reached out to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service for comment and is currently awaiting a reply.