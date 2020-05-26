Entertainment

Here’s How Prince Charles Contributed To Kate Middleton And Prince William’s Wedding

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, who has been given the title of The Duchess of Cambridge, kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, following their wedding at Westminster Abbey. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday April 29, 2011. See PA story WEDDING Lead. Photo credit: Getty Images John Stillwell/PA Wire

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Prince William revealed how he put his love of classical music to use after helping put a “few pieces” together for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011.

“I love trying to organize some interesting, I hope, pieces of music for certain occasions…particularly for weddings if people want,” the Prince of Wales shared in an interview with Alan Titchmarsh on Classic FM. The comments were noted by People magazine in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

“I know my eldest son [Prince William] was quite understanding and was perfectly happy for me to suggest a few pieces for their wedding,” he added. (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

Prince William takes the hand of his bride Catherine Middleton, now to be known as Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, followed by Prince Harry and Pippa Middleton as they walk down the aisle inside Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England. The marriage of Prince William, the second in line to the British throne, to Catherine Middleton is being held in London today. The marriage of the second in line to the British throne is to be led by the Archbishop of Canterbury and will be attended by 1900 guests, including foreign Royal family members and heads of state. Thousands of well-wishers from around the world have also flocked to London to witness the spectacle and pageantry of the Royal Wedding. (Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II’s son continued, while noting how he hoped “that gave some people pleasure, but it’s rather fun having orchestras in for great occasions like that, and why not suggest a few pieces occasionally?”

When guests arrived to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge‘s royal nuptials they were greeted at Westminster Abbey to organ music by Johann Sebastian Bach and other orchestral pieces by the likes of Edward Elgar and many more.

According to a report by The Spruce:

The couple chose “Farewell to Stromness,” “Touch Her Soft Lips and Part” and “Romance for String Orchestra Op. 11” as a nod to Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, as the songs were played at their 2005 wedding.

At one point, the Prince of Wales also revealed that it was during a trip with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, to Covent Garden to see the Bolshoi Ballet perform when he was just 7 that he found a love for classical pieces.

“I was completely inspired by it,” Prince Charles shared. “Which is why it’s so important, I think, for grandparents or other relations to take children at about the age of 7 to experience some form of the arts in performance.”