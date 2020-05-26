Here’s How Prince Charles Contributed To Kate Middleton And Prince William’s Wedding

Prince William revealed how he put his love of classical music to use after helping put a “few pieces” together for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011.

"I love trying to organize some interesting, I hope, pieces of music for certain occasions…particularly for weddings if people want," the Prince of Wales shared in an interview with Alan Titchmarsh on Classic FM. The comments were noted by People magazine in a piece published Tuesday.

"I know my eldest son [Prince William] was quite understanding and was perfectly happy for me to suggest a few pieces for their wedding," he added.

Queen Elizabeth II’s son continued, while noting how he hoped “that gave some people pleasure, but it’s rather fun having orchestras in for great occasions like that, and why not suggest a few pieces occasionally?”

When guests arrived to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge‘s royal nuptials they were greeted at Westminster Abbey to organ music by Johann Sebastian Bach and other orchestral pieces by the likes of Edward Elgar and many more.

According to a report by The Spruce:

The couple chose “Farewell to Stromness,” “Touch Her Soft Lips and Part” and “Romance for String Orchestra Op. 11” as a nod to Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, as the songs were played at their 2005 wedding.

At one point, the Prince of Wales also revealed that it was during a trip with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, to Covent Garden to see the Bolshoi Ballet perform when he was just 7 that he found a love for classical pieces.

“I was completely inspired by it,” Prince Charles shared. “Which is why it’s so important, I think, for grandparents or other relations to take children at about the age of 7 to experience some form of the arts in performance.”