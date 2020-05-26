‘I No Longer Believe In God’: Hawk Nelson Singer Makes Huge Announcement Regarding His Faith

The lead singer for Christian band Hawk Nelson claimed he no longer believes in God.

Jon Steingard shared the announcement about his beliefs on Instagram May 20, but the news was first reported Tuesday by Fox News.

“I’ve been terrified to post this for a while — but it feels like it’s time for me to be honest,” Steingard captioned the statement. “I hope this is not the end of the conversation, but the beginning. I hope this is encouraging to people who might feel the same but are as afraid to speak as I am. I want to be open. I want to be transparent with you all — and also open to having my heart changed in the future.” (RELATED: My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell Encourages Americans To Turn Back To God)

Steingard said his religious beliefs didn’t change overnight and that it took several years.

“If God is all loving, and all powerful, why is there evil in the world?” he wrote. “Can he not do anything about it? Does he choose not to? Is the evil in the world a result of his desire to give us free will? Ok then, what about famine and disease and floods and and all the suffering that isn’t caused by humans and our free will? If God is loving, why does he send people to hell?”