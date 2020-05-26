REPORT: NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman Will Officially Announce A 24-Team Format For The League’s Return

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman is expected to announce the league’s format for a return late Tuesday afternoon.
According to multiple reports, Bettman will announce at 4:30 EST that the league has decided on a 24-team format for its return during the coronavirus pandemic.
This is the same format that had started circulating a few days back.
From the NHL: “National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman will make an announcement today at 4:30 p.m. ET regarding the Return to Play Plan for the 2019-20 NHL season.”
So this is to announce the 24-team format agreement the NHL/NHLPA have signed off on.
Again, let me repeat myself, the format is just the first step. So many more hurdles to overcome, more negotiations needed between NHL/NHLPA over hub cities, testing, protocols… the format is just Step 1. No guarantee yet the 2019-20 season is completed despite best intentions
#NHL commissioner Gary Bettman expected to formally unveil the league’s 24-team return to play format this afternoon at 4:30pm, followed by a media availability at 6pm.
Gary Bettman to make a formal announcement about 2019-20 season at 4:30 p.m.
Expected to formally announce 24-team return to play format.
As I always say about these updates, things are incredibly fluid, and anything could change at this point in time.
Having said that, this is a gigantic update for the NHL. With this announcement, they’ll become the first major pro league to map out its return for team sports.
The UFC is already back, but the NHL would be the first team sport that suspended competition to return.
I have no doubt there are a ton of details to still iron out, but this is incredible news. I couldn’t be happier right now if I tried.
Bettman should be applauded for leading the way. I can’t wait to see what this 24-team format looks like. It’s going to be a hell of a lot of fun!