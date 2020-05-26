Editorial

REPORT: NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman Will Officially Announce A 24-Team Format For The League’s Return

Detroit Red Wings v Montreal Canadiens

(Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman is expected to announce the league’s format for a return late Tuesday afternoon.

According to multiple reports, Bettman will announce at 4:30 EST that the league has decided on a 24-team format for its return during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This is the same format that had started circulating a few days back.

As I always say about these updates, things are incredibly fluid, and anything could change at this point in time.

Having said that, this is a gigantic update for the NHL. With this announcement, they’ll become the first major pro league to map out its return for team sports.

 

The UFC is already back, but the NHL would be the first team sport that suspended competition to return.

I have no doubt there are a ton of details to still iron out, but this is incredible news. I couldn’t be happier right now if I tried.

 

Bettman should be applauded for leading the way. I can’t wait to see what this 24-team format looks like. It’s going to be a hell of a lot of fun!