‘Seinfeld’ Actor Richard Herd Dies At 87 Years Old

Actor Richard Herd has died.

The “Seinfeld” actor died from cancer-related causes, according to a report published Tuesday by The Hollywood Reporter.

Richard Herd, the venerable character actor who played Mr. Wilhelm on #Seinfeld and appeared in ‘All the President’s Men’ and ‘The China Syndrome,’ has died at 87 https://t.co/uwQ1HFtkZB — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 26, 2020



Herd starred in 11 episodes of “Seinfeld” as the character Mr. Wilhelm, George Constanza’s boss at the New York Yankees.

Herd once said he was surprised he was cast on the sitcom because of something he said during his 1995 audition, THR reported. (RELATED: Jerry Seinfeld Says He ‘Never Adjusted’ Jerry Stiller’s ‘Perfect’ Performance As Frank Constanza)

“It was easy,” Herd said. “It was fun. It was very inviting. And as I left, I turned around and said, ‘Look, I have to tell you this. I hope it doesn’t make a difference, but I’m a Red Sox fan.’ And they all threw their scripts at me. The next day they said, ‘Come on out and play with us.'”

Herd was also known for his roles in films such as “All the President’s Men” and “The China Syndrome.”