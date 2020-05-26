Tik Tok Superstars Bryce Hall And Jaden Hossler Arrested For Drug Offenses

Tik Tok superstars Bryce Hall and Jaden Hossler have both been arrested on a variety of drug offenses while on a road trip to Texas.

Officials with the Lee County Sheriff's Office in Texas confirmed to E! News in a piece published Tuesday, that Hall, one of the two Tik Tok stars with millions of followers, was arrested Monday for allegedly being in possession of marijuana greater than 2oz, but less than 4oz.

Hossler was also arrested the same day for allegedly being in possession of a controlled substances per the outlet.

Two of the sway boys, Jaden hossler and Bryce Hall have been arrested in Texas for possession of marijuana and there are rumors saying Bryce took the blame for Josh Richard so he will not be deported back to Canada -a #freesway pic.twitter.com/whKOpwBCcb — Teatok updates (@TeatokUpdates) May 26, 2020

Authorities also confirmed that Jaden was had been released on bond while Bryce was to be released on bond soon, at the time of the publication.

It comes after the internet stars and members of the Sway House, announced their plans to go on a road trip across the country.

“The sway boyz might do a whole road trip all the way across country in the next few days… where should we stop,” Hall tweeted.

the sway boyz might do a whole road trip all the way across country in the next few days… where should we stop ???? — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) May 21, 2020

When faced with criticism for planning the trip during the coronavirus outbreak, Bryce responded that “most states lifted quarantine, the boys are driving across country staying out of contact from everyone… it’s not that deep.”