103-Year-Old Coronavirus Survivor Celebrates With A Bud Light

A 103-year-old woman recovered from coronavirus and celebrated in the best way possible.

Jennie Stejna of Massachusetts cracked open a cold Bud Light after recovering from COVID-19, according to a report published Tuesday by Wicked Local.

Jennie Stejna, 103, beat coronavirus. So, she celebrated with a beer. https://t.co/pvanvIxAwJ — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) May 27, 2020

Stejna was the first to test positive for coronavirus out of all the people in her nursing home roughly three weeks ago, her daughter Shelley Gunn told the outlet. Stejna ran a low-grade fever and was moved to another ward in the nursing room.

Stejna got worse, but didn’t really understand what was happening to her, Gunn said. After a while, the family called to say goodbye to her because they didn’t think she was going to make it.

Instead, the family received a call saying Stejna had recovered May 13. (RELATED: 106-Year-Old Woman Beats Coronavirus In Britain, Discharged From Hospital)

“This feisty old Polish grandmother of ours officially beat the coronavirus,” Gunn’s husband, Adam, said.

“We’re truly very thankful,” he added.

Stejna is the first out of the nursing home to recover from the virus; 33 more active cases remain.

This woman is a complete legend. After battling a sickness as gnarly as coronavirus at the age of 103, she celebrated with a Bud Light. Iconic. Nobody could do this better than Stejna. I’m rooting for her to continue to make a full recovery.

I’d also like to know her secret for making it to 103.