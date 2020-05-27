REPORT: Appalachian State Eliminates Several Sports Programs Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic

Appalachian State has reportedly cut multiple sports programs during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Brett McMurphy, the Mountaineers have eliminated the men's track and field, tennis and soccer programs.

They’re the latest program to start slicing teams amid the ongoing crisis.

Appalachian State is eliminating men’s soccer, men’s tennis & men’s indoor track & field, sources told @Stadium — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 26, 2020

Another day goes by and another athletic department makes deep cuts because of the pandemic. Welcome to college sports in 2020.

You might not like it, but it’s the reality of the situation we’re in. With an unknown future when it comes to football, athletic departments have to make some tough choices.

There’s no great or even good choices. There are just less-bad options. ADs will protect football at all costs. They will protect men’s basketball second, but football comes first.

After football and men’s basketball, you best believe ADs will cut anything.

Here’s another dirty little secret for all the fans out there. Some ADs have wanted to cut these programs forever, but never had a good excuse to do it.

Well, coronavirus gave them one, and now they’re slashing away at anything and everything that doesn’t make money.

Appalachian State wasn’t the first, and I can promise they won’t be the last. It’s a bad time for college sports. That much is for sure.