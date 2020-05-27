The Arkansas Razorbacks Won’t Test All Athletes For Coronavirus When They Return To Campus

The Arkansas Razorbacks won’t test all their athletes for coronavirus.

According to Kelli Stacy, athletic director Hunter Yurachek has made the decision to test players with symptoms returning from “hot spots.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

SEC football teams can begin voluntary football workouts starting in early June.

Arkansas *will not* test all student athletes when they return to campus. They will test symptomatic athletes and athletes returning from hot spots, per AD Hunter Yurachek. — Kelli Stacy (@Kelli_Stacy_) May 27, 2020

I’d be curious to know what went into this decision. On the surface, it seems like it’d be pretty easy to test everyone.

Arkansas is an SEC program, which means testing an entire football team shouldn’t matter at all financially.

Perhaps, the Razorbacks just aren’t worried at all. I have no doubt they consulted with medical professionals on this decision.

There’s no chance Yurachek made it all by himself, but it just seems a bit interesting to only test some players if you could easily test them all.

At the same time, it’s nice to see Arkansas is getting the ball on returning. While they’re a trash SEC program, they’re still an SEC team.

Once the SEC dives into the season happening, then we’re all one step closer to returning! That much is for sure!

Hopefully, they don’t experience any problems. The last thing we need is hiccups to the system after making it this far.