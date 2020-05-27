Brad Paisley Crashes Zoom Call With 600 Vanderbilt Nurses To Thank Them

Country singer Brad Paisley surprised 600 nurses to thank and honor them for their work amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The “thank you” message was part of Paisley’s “Gratitunes” campaign, according to a report published Wednesday by Fox News. Every day this past month, Paisley and other artists have dedicated a song to honor frontline workers during the pandemic.

On May 19, he appeared to crash the virtual Vanderbilt 2020 State of Nursing to show his appreciation.

“I’m here to save these nurses,” Paisley started out saying.

“I’ve always had this feeling of just reassurance that Vanderbilt is in our town,” he added. “I mean, I don’t think many cities our size have something this fine-tuned and I guess exquisite.” (RELATED: Brad Paisley Sings An Emotional Song For The Graduating Class Of 2020)

One of the nurses pointed out the hand-painted rocks outside of the hospital with encouraging messages such as “Vandy Rocks.”

“Those are the things that make it feel so much more than just a hospital to me,” he added.

Vanderbilt’s State of Nursing was part of National Nurses Week.

“The address was part of Vanderbilt’s ongoing recognition of National Nurses Week and 2020 being the ‘Year of Nurse’, which honors the 200th birthday of Florence Nightingale, Founder of modern nursing,” a press release said, Fox News reported.