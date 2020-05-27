Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam Jokes Jerry Jones Should Be Kept On ‘Permanent Mute’ While On A Hot Mic

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam apparently made a joke at Jerry Jones’ expense during a recent conference call.

According to Adam Schefter, the NFL owners were on Zoom call and the man in charge of the Cowboys couldn’t get his tech working. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s when Haslam said “they should keep Jerry on permanent mute” while not realizing his mic was on during the technical issue.

You can listen to Schefter break the situation down below.

Obviously, it sounds like Haslam was just joking around, which is all fine and dandy. You know when you can spend time joking about Jerry Jones?

When the Browns actually win anything. I’m not a Cowboys fan and I have no loyalty of any kind to Dallas and Jerry Jones.

However, I do enjoy ripping the Browns, and Haslam taking a shot at Jones is a bit ridiculous. Jones has three Super Bowl rings and runs the most recognizable brand in all of American sports.

What has Haslam done with the Browns? The answer is literally nothing. The Browns are a complete joke.

When Haslam wins a Super Bowl, then he can joke about whoever he wants. Until then, he should spend a little less time trying to be a funny guy and a little more time figuring out how to win.