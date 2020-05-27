Check Your Blood Oxygen Levels At Home With This Handy Gadget

Some people can really benefit from being able to check their blood oxygen levels in a pinch. But, when it comes to at-home testers, some devices are way too complicated—not this Fingertip Pulse Oximeter, though. This device is sleek, portable, and a dream to use; and it’s on sale for 62% off the usual price right now.

If you’ve been looking for a way to check the oxygen saturation in your blood on your own, this Fingertip Pulse Oximeter is one of the best things you can use. Within minutes, you’ll be able to spot-check your blood oxygen saturation, otherwise known as SpO2, without ever drawing blood at all. That’s because it features non-invasive detection technology that provides you with fast and clear results. Simply place your finger into the comfortable clip device, and boom, you’re done!

Unlike other tools, this Fingertip Pulse Oximeter is incredibly easy to read. After placing the device on your finger, you’ll clearly see the reading on the screen display in two different directions, giving either your blood oxygen level reading or your pulse rate. And since the clip is ergonomically designed to fit perfectly onto the finger along with its durable rubber interior, you won’t have to press down uncomfortably hard to get an accurate reading.

When you order your Fingertip Pulse Oximeter, you’ll also receive a soft, silky protective case, making it super easy to carry around with you anywhere. All you need to do is add the two AAA batteries. Sounds pretty simple, right?

For a limited time, you can snag your very own Fingertip Pulse Oximeter in white for just $44.99, an impressive 62% off its normal price.

Prices subject to change.

