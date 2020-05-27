Politics

‘Clean Up Your Act’: Trump Threatens Social Media Giants With Regulation Over Allegations Of Anti-Conservative Bias

U.S. President Donald Trump makes a statement in the briefing room at the White House on May 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Anders Hagstrom White House Correspondent
President Donald Trump warned U.S. social media giants Wednesday that Republicans are planning to “strongly regulate” the platforms because of what he calls their anti-conservative bias.

Trump’s Wednesday tweets come less than a day after Twitter placed fact-check labels on two of his tweets for the first time. The tweets pertained to mail-in ballots, which Trump and Republicans say encourage voter fraud. Twitter labelled the tweets “potentially misleading,” leading to Trump accusing the company of interfering in the election.

Trump has previously threatened to withhold federal funding from states who choose to rely on mail-in ballots, but Democrats say the practice is necessary due to coronavirus. Republicans argue the integrity of the election would be compromised and that polling places can operate safely under social distancing guidelines the same way grocery stores and other essential businesses have for weeks or months.

Trump was making waves about potential social media regulation before Twitter’s fact check, however. It was reported Saturday that Trump was considering the formation of a panel to handle complaints of anti-conservative bias on social media, according to the Wall St. Journal.

“We enforce the Twitter Rules impartially for all users, regardless of their background or political affiliation. We are constantly working to improve our systems and will continue to be transparent and in regular communication with elected officials in regard to our efforts,” Twitter said in a statement to WSJ. (RELATED: Twitter Says It Will Not Remove Trump’s Tweets About Scarborough’s Dead Intern)